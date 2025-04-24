Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 signals the start of the new Irish road racing season on Friday, where Derek McGee will be among the contenders for the first time in six years.

Mullingar man McGee took a break from the sport and raced only fleetingly in Europe in the IRRC rounds at Hengelo and Frohburg last year after moving to the Netherlands with his partner.

The 38-year-old is a former Irish Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin champion with multiple Irish road racing victories under his belt and although McGee jokes that he feels like a “newcomer” again, he goes into the event as one of the favourites at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone.

McGee will ride an ex-World Supersport Ten Kate Yamaha R6 and has rekindled his successful former association with Supertwin guru Ryan Farquhar to ride a KMR Kawasaki.

Derek McGee (86) leads the pack at the Cookstown 100 in 2019 on his last appearance at the Irish road race in Co Tyrone. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

He has also renewed his ties with Faraldo Racing and will have a KTM Moto3 GP bike at his disposal.

During a recent flying visit to Northern Ireland to test Farquhar’s 650 Kawasaki at Kirkistown in Co Down, McGee said he was quietly optimistic of challenging at the front.

“It’s good to be back and there’s a lot of changes since the last time I was in Cookstown – 2019 was the last time I raced there,” McGee said.

“It was always one of the tracks I liked going to and we always had pretty good results there.

“I’m probably classed as a newcomer now after six years away and we’ll have to find our feet, but I’m sure we can hope to get running at the front again and put on a good show.”

Fellow southern Irish rider Michael Sweeney is another of the big favourites on his 1000cc BMW and 600cc Yamaha machines. Sweeney will also be going for a repeat of his Supertwin victory in 2024, with his choice of machine yet to be confirmed.

Michael Dunlop has raced at Cookstown for the past two years but it remains to be seen whether the 29-time Isle of Man TT will be on the grid this weekend.

The line-up includes Brian McCormack from Tramore, plus former BSB rider Franco Bourne, who is making his road racing debut with Cowton Racing, and Manx Grand Prix winners Joe Yeardsley and Italy’s Andrea Majola.

Also confirmed are Ulstermen Darryl Tweed, Neil Kernohan and Darryl Anderson, with Kevin Keyes from Co Offaly returning on his Daracore Racing Yamaha machines.

Roads will be closed from 7am until no later than 9:30pm on Friday for practice, followed by the first three races.

On Saturday, roads will close from 7am until approximately 7:30pm for a 15-race programme.