Practice, race schedule and road closing times for Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone
Practice takes place on Friday, April 25 with the main race programme running on Saturday, April 26 at the Orritor course.
2025 Cookstown 100 Schedule:
Friday (roads closed from 7am to 9:30pm approx.)
Practice from 11am (5 laps for all classes)
Saturday (roads closed from 7am to 7:30pm approx.)
Racing from 10:15am approx.
Race 1: Senior Support A – (501cc to 750cc)
Race 2: Moto 3 (incorporating 125cc GP) and SS300 Race 3: Lightweight Supersport (to include Moto 450/GP250/Twinshock Classic/Classic GP)
Race 4: Supersport A
Race 5: Lightweight Pre 73 Classic up to 250cc
Race 6: Supertwins A and Supermono
Race 7: Junior Pre 73 Classic 350cc
Race 8: Supertwin B
Race 9: Junior Support A
Race 10: Junior Support B
Race 11: Open Race A
Race 12: Senior Pre 73 Classic (500cc – Unlimited 1000cc)
Race 13: Cookstown Superbike B
Race 14: Cookstown Superbike A
Note: In the event of a serious accident or unfavourable weather conditions that could cause delays, ‘A’ races will have priority
