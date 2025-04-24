Practice, race schedule and road closing times for Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Irish road racing season begins this weekend with the Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.

Practice takes place on Friday, April 25 with the main race programme running on Saturday, April 26 at the Orritor course.

2025 Cookstown 100 Schedule:

Friday (roads closed from 7am to 9:30pm approx.)

The Cookstown 100 is the first Irish road race of the 2025 season at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)The Cookstown 100 is the first Irish road race of the 2025 season at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
The Cookstown 100 is the first Irish road race of the 2025 season at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Practice from 11am (5 laps for all classes)

Saturday (roads closed from 7am to 7:30pm approx.)

Racing from 10:15am approx.

Race 1: Senior Support A – (501cc to 750cc)

Race 2: Moto 3 (incorporating 125cc GP) and SS300 Race 3: Lightweight Supersport (to include Moto 450/GP250/Twinshock Classic/Classic GP)

Race 4: Supersport A

Race 5: Lightweight Pre 73 Classic up to 250cc

Race 6: Supertwins A and Supermono

Race 7: Junior Pre 73 Classic 350cc

Race 8: Supertwin B

Race 9: Junior Support A

Race 10: Junior Support B

Race 11: Open Race A

Race 12: Senior Pre 73 Classic (500cc – Unlimited 1000cc)

Race 13: Cookstown Superbike B

Race 14: Cookstown Superbike A

Note: In the event of a serious accident or unfavourable weather conditions that could cause delays, ‘A’ races will have priority

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice