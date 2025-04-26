Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop blasts outright lap record to win feature Superbike race on new BMW for double
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner’s second success of the day after he also won the Supersport race on his new Ducati Panigale V2.
Dunlop’s double has moved him onto 121 Irish road racing career victories.
The headline Superbike race was brought forward on the programme following several red flag incidents, including a crash in the Open A Superbike race, which was attended by the NI Air Ambulance.
Dunlop took the lead from Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) on the second lap and pulled a slight gap of 0.261s after three laps, with Derek McGee dropping back in third on his 600cc Yamaha.
With a clear road ahead of him, Dunlop upped the ante in the late afternoon sunshine at the Orritor course and extended his advantage to two seconds after five laps.
He then blasted his 2013 Superbike lap record on the penultimate lap, setting a new benchmark of 1m 22.377s for a speed of 91.773mph.
Dunlop’s lead over Sweeney was now five seconds and he closed out his second win of the meeting by 5.6s.
McGee impressed again on his return to Cookstown for the first time since 2019, wrapping up third on his R6 machine, 16 seconds behind Sweeney.
Kevin Keyes (Daracore Racing Yamaha) was fifth ahead of Brian McCormack (Roadhouse Macau BMW) and Neil Kernohan (Kernohan Racing Yamaha).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.