Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop blitzed his 12-year-old outright lap record on his way to victory on his new BMW in the Cookstown 100 Superbike race on Saturday in Co Tyrone.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner’s second success of the day after he also won the Supersport race on his new Ducati Panigale V2.

Dunlop’s double has moved him onto 121 Irish road racing career victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headline Superbike race was brought forward on the programme following several red flag incidents, including a crash in the Open A Superbike race, which was attended by the NI Air Ambulance.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) leads Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) in the feature Cookstown 100 Superbike race on Saturday at Orritor. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

Dunlop took the lead from Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) on the second lap and pulled a slight gap of 0.261s after three laps, with Derek McGee dropping back in third on his 600cc Yamaha.

With a clear road ahead of him, Dunlop upped the ante in the late afternoon sunshine at the Orritor course and extended his advantage to two seconds after five laps.

He then blasted his 2013 Superbike lap record on the penultimate lap, setting a new benchmark of 1m 22.377s for a speed of 91.773mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop’s lead over Sweeney was now five seconds and he closed out his second win of the meeting by 5.6s.

Michael Dunlop was a double winner at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday after winning the Supersport and feature Superbike races. Dunlop beat Michael Sweeney (right) and Derek McGee on his way to victory in the Superbike event. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

McGee impressed again on his return to Cookstown for the first time since 2019, wrapping up third on his R6 machine, 16 seconds behind Sweeney.