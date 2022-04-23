Cookstown 100 treble for man of the meeting Michael Sweeney

Sweeney won the feature Superbike event, which was restarted over five laps after Adam McLean crashed out at the end of lap six, escaping serious injury.

Skerries man Sweeney wrapped up his hat-trick by 3.1s from Mullingar’s Thomas Maxwell, with England’s Richard Charlton in third on his Yamaha R1.

The opening Superbike race was also red-flagged after an incident on the first lap involving Paul Jordan and Mike Browne. Both riders were taken to hospital but did not sustain serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Sweeney on his way to Superbike victory on the MJR BMW at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday in Co Tyrone.

Sweeney won the restarted race by 3.5s from McAdoo Kawasaki’s McLean, with Maxwell over seven seconds back in third.