Davey Todd confirmed for Armoy Road Races on Milenco by Padgett's Honda machines

Todd has been confirmed as a late entry for the Irish national road race, where he finished as the runner-up in the feature ‘Race of Legends’ last year on the Wilson Craig Honda Fireblade.

The Yorkshireman has been in exceptional form this season and followed up a string of podiums at the North West 200 with his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race last month. The 26-year-old also dominated the Southern 100, winning five races, including the prestigious Solo Championship title at the Billown course for Clive Padgett’s team.

Armoy Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “Davey Todd is a favourite of Armoy Road Races and has been very supportive of the Club. Last year saw him third in the Hilton Car Sales Supersport on the Friday Night and then second in the Bayview Hotel Races of Legends on Saturday. This year he’s riding for Clive Padgett, who has, over the years, supported and helped various top riders.

Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda Fireblade at the Southern 100.

“I had a quick conversation with Clive [Padgett] as Davey was keen to come to Armoy. What I didn’t realise was that Clive and my late brother, Frank, were great friends ­– he also thought that the club has been doing a tremendous job. So, it was relatively easy to get Clive to agree to Davey to come to Armoy.”

Kennedy confirmed that Michael Dunlop has submitted an entry for his home race, where he has won the blue riband race nine times in a row.

“I know one question that most local people will want answered and that is, will Michael [Dunlop] be there and all I know is, is that he has an entry in, however he is still sorting a bike out,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt if Michael gets that sorted, he’ll be there. He knows that this is his local race and that he has a loyal and large fanbase who will be hoping to see him back to defend the Race of Legends title for the 10th year in a row.”

An impressive line-up also includes Derek Sheils, Derek McGee, Paul Jordan, Adam McLean, Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney, Mike Browne, Darryl Tweed and Dominic Herbertson.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian is set to make his debut at the event for the Wilson Craig Honda team alongside Tweed, while Guy Martin and Ian Lougher are entered in the Senior Classic race.