Johnson will ride Honda machinery for the Jackson Racing team this year, competing on a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock classes and riding a CBR600RR in the Supersport races.

The 40-year-old suffered a huge setback last year when he sustained a fractured pelvis and broken collarbone in a crash at Oulton Park only weeks before TT practice was set to commence.

This year will mark Johnson’s first appearance at the TT since 2019 after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

David Johnson on his way third place in the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT in 2019 on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

He claimed his maiden podium at the TT four years ago in the Superstock race riding for the official Honda Racing team and won the Classic Superbike race a few months later at the Classic TT.

Johnson, who finished third in the Classic Superbike race on his Mountain Course comeback last August at the Manx Grand Prix, said: “Now the deal is done, I can just focus on myself and getting there, and getting the job done.

“I’m raring to go and I’m hungrier than ever, so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

The Jackson Racing Honda team will also compete in the National Superstock Championship again this year, with Banbridge man Simon Reid joining title contender Billy McConnell in the line-up.

Reid is making his British championship return for the first time since 2021, when he suffered a badly broken right leg in a crash during practice for the National Junior Superstock race at Oulton Park.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the Irish motorcycling calendar this year due to higher insurance costs.

All road races, trials and short circuit events in Northern Ireland were cancelled at an emergency meeting of the MCUI Ulster Centre last month, but efforts have since been made to try and find a late solution, including the setting up of a crowdfunding campaign.