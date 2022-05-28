Dean Harrison's top five places to watch the Isle of Man TT Races

The Bradford rider is a three-time winner at the iconic event, where he achieved his dream of winning the awe-inspiring Senior TT trophy when road racing’s showpiece was last held in 2019.

After two years without the TT in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions in place as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the world’s top riders have converged on the Isle of Man for the first time in almost three years.

And Harrison, who is riding the new-look DAO Racing Kawasaki machines and spearheading the manufacturer’s official roads team, is seeking more of the TT’s coveted ‘silver ladies’ to add to his Lightweight, Supersport and Senior TT triumphs.

Dean Harrison at Gorse Lea on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki in 2019.

The 33-year-old is the second fastest rider ever around the TT course after coming within a whisker of a 135mph lap in the 2018 Senior, when he lapped at 134.918mph on the sixth and final lap during an epic battle with eventual winner Peter Hickman.

Here, Harrison reveals his five top places to watch the TT:

1 - Bray Hill

Bray Hill might be one of the more popular places to watch from, but it’s definitely one of the best. Sitting in the gardens and watching a bike come flying through at over 180mph is something you won’t forget.

2 - Greeba Bridge

The exit of Greeba Bridge is another great space to watch, and if you head to The Hawthorn pub, you can watch as the riders exit and head down towards Gorse Lea and Ballacraine.

3 - Barregarrow

This is an incredibly fast corner, and the sense of speed is incredible; if you watch from the top, then you get a great view of the bikes leant over at high speed. Take a walk down to the bottom to watch the bikes bottom out – get there early, though, as space is limited!

4 - Kirk Michael

Spectator spots are a little limited in Kirk Michael, but Whitehouse Park is one of the better options and offers great views through the village. There are also several spots on the side roads that you can watch from.

5 - End of the Mountain Mile