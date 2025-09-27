The organisers have moved into an early lunch break at the eighth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down following heavy rain.

Some early practice sessions were held on a dry track in the morning before the forecast wet weather arrived, with conditions around the 1.824-mile circuit gradually deteriorating.

The opening Supersport race took place in extremely challenging conditions, with reigning Ulster Supersport champion Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) narrowly holding off Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) to take the win after 10 laps.

The MotoOne race over eight laps followed, with Hubert Tomaszewski victorious from David Scott by almost four seconds.