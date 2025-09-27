Delay due to heavy rain at Bishopscourt in Co Down as organisers assess conditions
Some early practice sessions were held on a dry track in the morning before the forecast wet weather arrived, with conditions around the 1.824-mile circuit gradually deteriorating.
The opening Supersport race took place in extremely challenging conditions, with reigning Ulster Supersport champion Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) narrowly holding off Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) to take the win after 10 laps.
The MotoOne race over eight laps followed, with Hubert Tomaszewski victorious from David Scott by almost four seconds.
A decision on the remainder of the day’s racing is expected soon.