'Difficult season' an 'understatement' says 14-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman - road racing comeback on cards before end of 2025

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 15:57 BST
Peter Hickman on the 8TEN Racing BMW during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Peter Hickman has still not returned to peak fitness following his Isle of Man TT crash earlier this year and said it was an “understatement” to describe his 2025 season as “difficult”.

Hickman set up his the 8TEN Racing BMW team with fellow TT winner Davey Todd after splitting from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing squad early this year.

The 38-year-old crashed during qualifying at the TT on May 30 at Kerrowmoar and underwent surgery to repair nerve damage.

In July, the 14-time TT winner said his right arm was not “quite working the way it should do”.

“I’ve severely damaged my brachial plexus nerve, which also means my axillary nerve on my right side – so my deltoid muscle is not firing at all, which means I can’t lift my right arm very well at the minute,” Hickman explained in a social media post at the time.

The Louth man’s injuries from the crash included a broken collarbone, broken scapula and four broken vertebrae.

Hickman made his British Superbike comeback at Donington Park in September and was in action at the penultimate round of the Showdown at Oulton Park at the weekend, when an issue with his BMW caused an oil spill, which resulted in a delay of more than two hours.

Speaking at Oulton, Hickman told TNT Sports: “I think that’s an understatement isn’t it – difficult season!

“From having to build the team from the start of the year, middle of February actually when we had to start the team which was not on the cards at all.

“Through injury and stuff I’m not 100 percent by any means.

“I’m probably only about 80 percent fit but I can actually ride a bike, so it’s not all bad, is it.”

Hickman could make his road racing comeback at the Macau Grand Prix in November alongside Todd.

