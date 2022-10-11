'Disgraceful' that local council had to step in to save North West 200: Ian Paisley

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council voted to increase its financial support of the event by £96,000, making a total contribution next year of £275,000.

Earlier this year Tourism NI said it was unable to justify funding of £800,000 for the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, which led to the cancellation of the latter.

North Antrim MP Mr Paisley said: "Without the steadfast support of the council the North West 200 would not proceed so I congratulate the council for supporting and making possible the biggest event in NI and on the island.

Action from this year's North West 200. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

“If is frankly quite disgraceful that the burden falls to a local council given that NI makes £16 million from the event.

“Where is the national support package that we campaigned for?

“The fact is the current national structures within Tourism NI are not set up to properly support event driven tourism. Many think unless it's golf it won't get a look in."

He added: “The local council has acted in a superb manner coming up with a package and proving that they care most about the local area and have delivered a package that can take this forward.”

Coming at a time when ratepayers are struggling with the cost of living crisis, Mr Paisley believed it was money well spent: "In monetary terms this event is value for money given what it raises locally. Money has to be invested to bring even more money back in.

“The gauntlet is now in front of Tourism NI and the departments to pick up the recommendations from the motorsport taskforce and help make this a sustainable event.”

Tourism NI, in explaining why it did not grant the £800,000 requested to stage the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, said: “The funding request was considered by Tourism NI’s board and it concluded that it could not justify the level of funding requested both on financial and legal grounds.

