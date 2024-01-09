Eddie Laycock says Mike Browne and Ian Lougher will compete at 2024 Manx Grand Prix under LayLaw Racing banner
Laycock, who is the team manager, issued a statement on Tuesday after an initial statement from team owner Gerry Lawlor on Sunday said the Irish-based outfit had decided to call it quits, stating that they ‘could return in the future’.
Dubliner Laycock said: “Following a recent press release of which I was not privy to, I was shocked to read a statement stating that LayLaw Racing will not be returning to the Manx Grand Prix.
“The reason being is my friend/sponsor Gerry Lawlor is taking a step back… but I wish to confirm that LayLaw Racing will be returning to the Manx Grand Prix to defend our title this year on our yellow and black Yamahas with Ian Lougher and Mike Browne on board.
“I would like to thank Gerry for all he has done for the team over the last 8 years and what we have achieved together and I hope that he will be back for more fun in 2025.”
Cork man Browne has won the Lightweight race at race at the Manx Grand Prix for the past two years, claiming his maiden wins around the TT Mountain Course.
Veteran Welshman Ian Lougher – a 10-time TT winner – finished as the runner-up on each occasion and has sealed five podiums in six outings in the class.
