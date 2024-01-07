Two-time Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race winners LayLaw Classic Racing will not return to defend their crown at the event in 2024, the team has confirmed.

The Irish outfit won the Lightweight race back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 with Cork rider Mike Browne riding an immaculately prepared Yamaha TZ250 5KE.

Welshman Ian Lougher and Ulsterman Adam McLean also rode in the striking yellow and black LayLaw livery last season, with Lougher claiming the runner-up spot in a dream one-two finish for the second consecutive year.

McLean, making his return to the TT Mountain Course for the first time in five years, finished fifth on another of the LayLaw Racing Yamaha machines – owned by father and son Gerry and Shane Lawlor and prepared by former TT winner Eddie Laycock – despite incurring a one-minute penalty for failing to make his compulsory pit-stop at the completion of the opening lap.

The LayLaw Racing team celebrates winning the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix with Mike Browne and runner-up Ian Lougher last August

Gerry Lawlor, a former sponsor of Dubliner Laycock in his racing heyday, said: “We were so lucky to have Eddie’s 2-stroke technical ability and riding experience and the experience of great riders such as Ian Lougher, Mike Browne, Adam McLean, Dean Harrison, Phil Harvey, and Michael Sweeney.

“Together these riders and the team joined forces to create a great, happy, dedicated team and great camaraderie and I would like to thank all who made our success and enjoyment possible.

“And who knows, maybe we shall return at some point in the future.”

The team, managed by Gerry’s good friend Laycock and run by a close-knit crew including Joe Fitzpatrick, Joe Whelan, and Anthony Coulton, first competed at the Classic TT meeting in 2014 after the inaugural event was held the previous year and have a proud record of finishing every race they competed in – no mean feat when it comes to the fickle nature of two-stroke machinery.

Mike Browne on his way to victory in the Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix in 2023 from LayLaw Racing team-mate and runner-up Ian Lougher

The Classic TT designation was dropped for 2022 as a revamped Manx Grand Prix was held, with Browne claiming a coveted victory for the team before following up in the centenary year of the event last August as he successfully defended the silverware.

Veteran Lougher, meanwhile, began riding for LayLaw Racing in 2016 and recorded a podium finish in five of his six outings around the 37.73-mile course in the Lightweight race.