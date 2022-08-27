Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Rasen rider Hind was leading by 19.6s at the Bungalow on the second lap but failed to arrive at Cronk-ny-Mona, promoting Browne into the lead. It later transpired that Hind stopped between Brandish and Hillberry.

Cork man Browne claimed victory in a dream one-two for the LayLaw Racing Yamaha team run by Gerry Lawlor and Eddie Laycock, wrapping up the win by 43.8s from Lougher, while Stuart Hall secured the final rostrum place in third, 53.9s further back.

Browne was under the old MGP lap record from a standing start on lap one with a speed of 117.403mph, but 22-year-old Hind had the consolation of the lap record at 117.592mph on the Dennis Trollope Racing Yamaha. Hind was set for a lap in excess of 119mph on lap two when he ran into problems.

Mike Browne at Guthries on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha on his way to his maiden victory on the Mountain Course in the Dunlop Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix.

His advantage at the end of lap one was only 1.8s over Browne, who experienced issues himself on the final third of the last lap and lost time. Browne – celebrating his first victory on the Mountain Course – lapped at 116.449mph on the TZ250 on his final lap.

Dominic Herbertson had been holding third place on the last lap but retired on the John Chapman Racing Honda, while Dan Sayle – on course for a top-six finish – was also forced out on his Honda.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop pulled in at the pits on the Crossan Motorcycles Honda after running in sixth on the opening lap before rapidly dropping time.

Dunlop later said the machine was running “far too rich”. The Ballymoney man only made it back to the Grandstand with minutes to spare after he stopped on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 during the solo warm-up lap. Dunlop had to get a lift back to the start line in a course car.

Rhys Hardisty (Yamaha), Chris Moore (Yamaha) and Phil Harvey (Honda) completed the top six, while Michael Sweeney finished seventh (John Chapman Honda).

The Lightweight race was cut from four laps to two after being postponed from Friday due to wet weather.

Originally scheduled to start at 12.45pm, the race was delayed until 1.30pm after Paul Jordan crashed at Whitegates and James Ford came off at Union Mills during the solo warm-up lap.

Magherafelt man Jordan escaped injury, while Ford sustained leg and shoulder injuries and was said to be conscious and talking.

The Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club Junior race is scheduled over four laps from 3.15pm with the Bremont Senior Classic race taking place over three laps at 5.30pm. Pre-race favourite John McGuinness has been ruled out after engine problems with Roger Winfield’s Paton.