Enea Bastianini 'incredible race' MotoGP joy at Misano meeting
It was Bastianini’s first win since his double at Silverstone and the Lenovo Ducati rider left it until the last lap before a controversial move saw the Italian force his way through on race leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) at Turn 4.
The pair touched, with Martin having to run off the track and settle for second by the chequered flag.
“At the beginning I was struggling to overtake Pecco,” said Martin. “I saw I was faster so I said ‘ok let’s go’.
"I think the manoeuvre was a bit too much because he pushed me out on the track so I couldn’t fight back.”
The Spaniard extended his lead in the Championship to 24 points over reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, who won the previous day’s Sprint race before crashing out of third on lap 21.
Completing the all-Ducati podium was Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez.
The victory gave the Bologna factory the Constructors’ title and their 100th win in the Premier class.
“It has been an incredible race and Jorge was perfect for all of the race,” said Bastianini. “It was difficult to try and overtake him.
"On the last lap I saw a bit space inside turn number four...I’m entering a bit on the limit and I closed the line.
"It’s incredible to win today here in Misano in front of my fans and all the team.”
In the Moto2 class there was a surprise win for Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
The Italian was third heading on to the final lap before Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), the long-time leader, blew his chance of victory by running wide at Turn 14.
Pole-setter Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) hit the front and looked odds-on to win, however, Vietti snatched the win on the line by 0.029s.
David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) claimed his eighth win of the season in the Moto3 race, opening up an 82-point gap over Daniel Holgado and Collin Veijer in the championship.
Alonso led from the second lap, however, on the penultimate lap both Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and GASGAS Tech3’s Daniel Holgado passed the Columbian with Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) holding fourth.
The champion-elect forced his way back to the front on the final lap to secure victory from Piqueras with Veijer claiming the final step on the podium after Holgado was demoted one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap.
