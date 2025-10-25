Eugene McManus pounced on the last lap to clinch victory in the Jim Finlay Memorial Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting on Saturday at Bishopscourt.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a thrilling 10-lap battle at the Co Down track, McManus emerged victorious for British Superbike team Hawk Racing on the MasterMac Honda after edging out 2024 Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW).

Randalstown man McManus – sixth in the British Supersport Championship this year – is riding the MasterMac Honda for the first time this weekend after being granted the opportunity by the Hawk team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a breathless race, McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy was the early leader from McManus and Carl Phillips, who stormed clear to win Friday’s opener on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki by almost seven seconds.

Eugene McManus (MasterMac Honda) leads Carl Phillips (SBT Ireland Kawasaki) in the Jim Finlay Memorial Superbike race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Phillips moved into second place on the second lap as McManus took over at the front, with McGreevy slipping to third. Campbell and Dan Brooks (MasterMac Honda) were giving chase.

On lap four, Phillips was missing, with McManus continuing to lead from McGreevy and Campbell, while Brooks was coming under pressure from British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin on his Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki.

The lead changed on the fifth lap as McGreevy moved through on McManus at Ringawaddy, with Campbell, Brooks and Irwin close behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn man Campbell snatched the lead on his BMW and opened a cushion of 0.351s over McGreevy after seven laps, with McManus in third.

Campbell was trying all he could to break away and appeared to have the hard work done as he began his final lap, but when they reached Ringawaddy for the final time McManus – who had passed McGreevy on the penultimate lap – was back in the lead.

Campbell was hampered by slower riders through the final section, with McManus taking the win by 0.572s from Campbell, with McGreevy completing the podium.

Rhys Irwin claimed fourth ahead of National Superstock 1000 rider Brooks, with Cookstown’s Gary McCoy an excellent sixth on the Madbros BMW on his return from injury following a crash at the North West 200 in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) Ryan Gibson (Firewood Supplies BMW) were the top eight.

The race was the final Ulster Superbike race of the 2025 season, with Phillips already crowned champion at the penultimate round.

The blue riband Sunflower Trophy race will take place later in the afternoon over 12 laps.

Earlier, Cameron Dawson won the second Supertwin race on the PHR Performance Triumph by 0.712s from Christian Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki).

Finnan Wherity (WCS Racing Yamaha) was third ahead of Dean McMaster (Air NI Kawasaki).