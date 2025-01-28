Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eunan McGlinchey will continue in the British Supersport Championship this year after joining the R&R Racing team to ride a Yamaha R6.

The Co Antrim man rode for the team during the final rounds of the championship.

McGlinchey endured a challenging year in 2024, finishing 28th, but the 26-year-old is eager to recapture his best form in 2025.

“I am really pleased to be back on the R6 with R&R Racing and I would like to say thank you to Charles (Reeves, team owner) for this opportunity.

Eunan McGlinchey with R&R Racing team owner Charles Reeves. (Photo by R&R Racing)

“I am looking forward to a full season with the team to see what we can achieve together and I can’t wait to get started.”

McGlinchey joins Brad Perie in the line-up, who will also be targeting success in the Supersport class as he returns to Yamaha machinery after finishing as the championship runner-up in 2023 on an R6.

Team owner Charles Reeves said: “We are happy to announce that Eunan will be back with the team this season after joining us towards the end of last year.

“We have an exciting line-up for the 2025 season and we are looking forward to getting testing underway, ready for the first round at Oulton Park.”

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy won the Supersport title for a record fifth time in 2024 and will defend his crown with the Honda Racing UK team.

The Irishman is the most successful British Supersport rider ever and will go into the new season as the favourite for a sixth championship triumph.