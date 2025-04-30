'Exceptional' year in store for Armoy Road Races during 'extraordinary' summer of Northern Ireland sport

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis is looking ahead to an “exceptional” year for the Irish road race in July.

The ‘Race of Legends’ meeting was first held in 2009 and has grown to become one of the sport’s most eagerly anticipated events.

This year’s dates are confirmed as July 25-26 and the Armoy Club is aiming to capitalise on a big summer of sport, with the Open Championship at Royal Portrush attracting thousands of visitors to the North Coast area in the week before the Co Antrim race.

“The Armoy Road Races have consistently gained momentum, and 2025 is set to be another exceptional year,” said Munnis.

Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis (right) with club members Gareth McAuley, Chairman and George Huey, Treasurer, with Bayview Hotel owner and race title sponsor Trevor Kane.
Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis (right) with club members Gareth McAuley, Chairman and George Huey, Treasurer, with Bayview Hotel owner and race title sponsor Trevor Kane.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming fans from around the globe to experience the thrill of road racing in this iconic and historic setting.

“With the added excitement of the Open Championship, the North Coast is poised for a vibrant summer.”

The Bayview Hotel will again be the title sponsor of the 2025 Armoy Road Races and owner Trevor Kane has welcomed the huge economic boost both events will bring to the region.

“This summer is shaping up to be an extraordinary one for the North Coast,” he said.

The start of the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy in 2024, with eventual winner Davey Todd leading the pack off the line on the Milwaukee BMW. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
The start of the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy in 2024, with eventual winner Davey Todd leading the pack off the line on the Milwaukee BMW. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“The Armoy Road Races have always been a magnet for motorsport fans, and with the Open Championship making its return to Royal Portrush, we anticipate a remarkable influx of visitors.

“These world-class events, occurring over a two-week span, will provide a substantial lift for local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to shops and cafes. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our region's offerings on a global stage once again.

“As the title sponsor, I'm thrilled to support such a spectacular event and look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors.”

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, founded in September 2007 by local woman Kathleen Hartin, has grown from a small group of enthusiasts to a thriving club with hundreds of members.

The event is steeped in history, with the legendary Armoy Armada – a group of four legendary riders including Joey Dunlop, Mervyn Robinson, Frank Kennedy and Jim Dunlop – revered within the road racing community.

Gareth McAuley, Chairman of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, said the club’s volunteers were working “tirelessly” to put on a fantastic event in three months’ time.

“Our volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the success of this year's event,” he said.

“With increasing interest from fans and riders, we're committed to delivering a safe, exciting, and memorable experience that continues to put Armoy on the map.”

