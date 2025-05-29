Marco Bezzecchi claimed his maiden MotoGP win for the factory Aprilia team over a drama-packed Tissot British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the Italian’s first win since India back in 2023.

"It's the first win with Aprilia,” said the 26-year-old Italian. “I am very happy and proud because we believed in each other and this project and it's a fantastic day.”

Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Ducati), winner of the previous day’s Sprint race, crashed out at Turn 1, followed by both Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Aleix Espargaro (Honda HRC Test Team) at the Vale chicane. That brought the red flags out - but not before Marc Marquez, the Championship leader, crashed the factory Lenovo Ducati at Turn 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Bezzecchi and the Aprilia team celebrate winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Both Marquez brothers were able to restart the race, as three laps hadn't been completed. In the 19-lap restart, it was pole-setter Fabio Quartararo on the Monster Energy Yamaha who overtook Pecco Bagnaia at Turn 3 for the lead, opening a 1.2-second advantage by the end of the opening lap and pulling away from the chasing pack when disaster struck on lap 12. A technical issue with the rear ride-height device forced the Yamaha rider out of the race.

“I think this was 'our race',” said a dejected Quartararo. “Everything was good, I knew where to push, I knew where to exaggerate a bit more on braking, considering the wind.

"Everything was under control until that lap.”

The French rider's misfortune was Bezzecchi’s good fortune, with the Italian taking the lead to control the race from the front and open over a four-second advantage by the chequered flag on Johann Zarco - who, for the second Grand Prix in a row was on the podium, this time in second place on the LCR Castrol Honda.

Jose Antinio Rueda takes a sensational Moto3 win at Silverstone. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

Marc Marquez extended his lead in the title race to 24 points over his brother Alex, finishing third after a last-lap battle with Frankie Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). Alex finished fifth with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) claiming sixth ahead of Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 woes continued with the double World champion’s race ending in the gravel trap at ‘Copse’ corner on lap four.

Fans' hero Jake Dixon had a miserable qualifying, ending up on the fifth row of the grid for the Moto2 race. He crossed the line in ninth but was given a three-second penalty for failing to comply with an earlier long-lap penalty for irresponsible riding, dropping him to 11th.

Australian Senna Agius snatched a thrilling victory in the final corners to defeat Diogo Moreira and David Alonso.