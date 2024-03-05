Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Republic of Ireland rider, who finished fourth overall in the 2018 British championship, will ride Yamaha Supersport and Superbike machines for Daracore Racing at the ‘Triangle’ road race (May 8-11).

A double winner in the Senior Support class at Walderstown in 2022, Keyes said the NW200 has ‘always been on my bucket list’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been to watch the North West 200 a few times and racing there has always been on my bucket list,” said the Co Offaly man.

Kevin Keyes won both Senior Support races at Walderstown on his Irish road racing bow in 2022

“I felt this was the right year to have that adventure. I have matured as a rider and there is no pressure from my team or sponsors to get a particular result.

“I am coming with an open mind to enjoy the experience and I see myself as a sort of a sponge, soaking up as much information on the roads as I can.”

The 25-year-old feels he can challenge for a solid result in the Supersport races on his ex-Jamie Coward Yamaha R6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve a good background on the 600 and we have an ex-Jamie Coward R6 which has all the right parts on it and should be competitive,” Keyes added.

“I hope I can run with the first wave and try to learn without doing anything silly. I won’t force things but I would like to achieve a top-ten finish in the class.”

Keyes and his fellow NW200 newcomers will take part in an induction day and attend the ‘Meet the Stars’ launch in Coleraine tomorrow evening.

Limavady’s Michael Gahan and Graham McAleese plus Aaron Spence and Dean McMaster are also gearing up for their debuts around the famous 8.9-mile course in two months’ time, while Manx Grand Prix podium finisher Marcus Simpson is another eye-catching debutant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubliner Eoin O’Siochru is another NW200 first-timer this year and partners the experienced Brian McCormack in the Roadhouse Macau Racing by FHO Racing team.

Former hill climb champion and Manx GP rostrum man Maurizio Bottalico from San Marino leads a raft of international newcomers that includes Frenchman Morgan Baplu and Erik Kjuss from Norway, who compete in the IRRC series.