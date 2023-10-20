Friday's Sunflower Trophy schedule abandoned due to adverse weather from Storm Babet as organisers plan to run event on Saturday and Sunday
Friday’s Sunflower Trophy schedule at Bishopscourt in County Down has been abandoned due to adverse weather with Ireland’s top short circuit meeting now due to take place on Saturday and Sunday.
An eight-race programme was planned following qualifying at the end-of-season showpiece, which is organised by the Hillsborough Club.
However, high winds and heavy rain as Storm Babet continues to bring widespread inclement weather across the UK and Ireland has wiped out the programme on day one of the meeting, which also incorporates the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship.
Qualifying and racing is now set to take place on Saturday with the main race programme, including the headline J.A.S. Finlay Sunflower race, running on Sunday.
