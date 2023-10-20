News you can trust since 1737
Friday's Sunflower Trophy schedule abandoned due to adverse weather from Storm Babet as organisers plan to run event on Saturday and Sunday

Friday’s Sunflower Trophy schedule at Bishopscourt in County Down has been abandoned due to adverse weather with Ireland’s top short circuit meeting now due to take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
An eight-race programme was planned following qualifying at the end-of-season showpiece, which is organised by the Hillsborough Club.

However, high winds and heavy rain as Storm Babet continues to bring widespread inclement weather across the UK and Ireland has wiped out the programme on day one of the meeting, which also incorporates the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Qualifying and racing is now set to take place on Saturday with the main race programme, including the headline J.A.S. Finlay Sunflower race, running on Sunday.

More to follow.

