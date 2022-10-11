Additional support of £96,000 was approved during a council meeting on Monday night, bringing the local authority’s total contribution to £275,000.

The DUP’s John McAuley acknowledged the race meeting’s £16m value to the NI economy but said the organisers must provide a “detailed business plan for commercialisation of the North West 200” to make the event “self-funding” within five years. He also called for a succession plan to be put in place.

Limavady man Whyte had sought extra backing from council through a partnership with Coleraine and District Motor Club to assist with setting up the course after long-serving course manager John Adams stepped down this year.

Mervyn Whyte (left) with Clerk of the Course Stanleigh Murray at this year's North West 200.

The 72-year-old also asked for a full-time event manager to be recruited, which council rejected, and office accommodation.

Although several councillors were in opposition, 21 voted for the proposal with 11 against and three abstentions.

On Tuesday, Whyte welcomed the decision, which he said had rescued next year’s race after previously warning there was a “huge question mark” over the 2023 meeting.

“It’s good to get that commitment finalised and we’ve always had good backing from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council,” said Whyte.

The North West 200 will go ahead in May 2023 after race chief Mervyn Whyte warned the event was in jeopardy without additional financial support.

“We get a lot of support from council in-kind and this will get us over the line for 2023, and we’ll move forward from there.

“I think it leaves the North West 200 on a good footing moving forward and I’m well pleased with how things went, so it’s full steam ahead for 2023.

“The one thing to bear in mind is that this is not money going directly to North West 200/Coleraine and District Motor Club, this is what it will cost council to actually do the work and build the course itself, which is basically in-kind support,” he added.

“But these are additional costs met by council whether the work is contracted out or carried out by council employees.