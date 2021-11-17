Glenn Irwin confirmed with Honda Racing for 2022 British Superbike Championship

The Northern Ireland rider will continue on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade next year, when Irwin is also set to make his debut at the Isle of Man TT.

Irwin is joined in a four-man BSB line-up by reigning Superstock 1000 champion Tom Neave, who makes the step up to the feature class, while Japanese duo Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi will line up in the Honda colours for a second consecutive campaign as the Louth-based team makes a four-rider commitment to the series for the first time.

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK team manager, said he was confident Carrickfergus man Irwin will be a title contender in 2022.

“I’m pleased Glenn is continuing with us. We know he has the pace to fight at the front, which he has shown in the last two seasons with the team, it’s just been bad luck that has hampered his progress as well as injury this season, but I am confident a fit Glenn Irwin can be a contender for the title,” he said.

“I’m really pleased to see Tom move up the ranks into BSB for the 2022 season, it’s been a pleasure working with him in the Superstock class where we’ve watched him grow from his debut with the team, through to becoming the 2021 champion. It’s always great when you can support and nurture young talent into the next step of their career and it’s going to be an exciting season for him.