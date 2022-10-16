However, the 32-year-old suggested himself that he could be competing for the last time as a Honda Racing rider at this weekend’s British Superbike Showdown finale at Brands Hatch.

After securing pole position on Saturday, Irwin – who went on to win the Sprint race for his fourth victory of the season – said: “It was nice to give the team a pole position and there were many reasons why I wanted to give the team a pole, as I’m sure we’ll all see in a couple of weeks.

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 on the Honda Racing Fireblade in May.

“It’s another track where the Honda Fireblade is competitive and fast, so that one was really for the team because it’s been a phenomenal season with them.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time and we’ve had an amazing three years.

“There’s rumours and maybe we’re staying, or that’s been my last qualifying session, but regardless the bike is absolutely faultless and if I do move on I’m leaving a capable bike for someone.”

Iriwn, though, appeared undecided on his next move when he was interviewed following his second win of the weekend in race three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin made a successful debut with the Honda Racing team at the Isle of Man TT in June.

“I’m really happy where I am, absolutely really happy where I am,” he said.

"This bike is class, it can win races, it can win championships.

“Careers take bold decisions. We need to go away from this round and have a chat together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I might weigh up some road racing side of things and if anything that might affect something, but why would I want to leave this bike in terms of the British Superbike package.”

Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade this year and made a successful debut at the Isle of Man TT, setting the fastest ever newcomer lap of 129.85mph.

He has been linked with a move to Paul Bird’s Ducati team alongside Tommy Bridewell.