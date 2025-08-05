Glenn Irwin joins reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing Yamaha after PBM Ducati split

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Glenn Irwin has teamed up with reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing after splitting from the PBM Ducati team. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Glenn Irwin has joined reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing to ride the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha for the rest of the season after splitting from the Hager PBM Ducati squad.

In a sensational development, two-time title runner-up Irwin will team up with reigning champion Kyle Ryde this weekend at Thruxton.

The Ulster riding will be making his return from injury following a crash at Snetterton in June.

Team owner David Williams said: “Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing are excited to have Glenn join the team.

“Between him and Kyle, we believe we have the strongest pairing on the current grid, and are entering the second half of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season with a stronger sense of optimism than ever.”

