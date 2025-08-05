Glenn Irwin has teamed up with reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing after splitting from the PBM Ducati team. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Glenn Irwin has joined reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing to ride the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha for the rest of the season after splitting from the Hager PBM Ducati squad.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a sensational development, two-time title runner-up Irwin will team up with reigning champion Kyle Ryde this weekend at Thruxton.

The Ulster riding will be making his return from injury following a crash at Snetterton in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team owner David Williams said: “Nitrous Competitions OMG Racing are excited to have Glenn join the team.