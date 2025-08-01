Glenn Irwin targets Thruxton BSB comeback after injury progress with 'fit for work' update
The Hager PBM Ducati rider has been out of action since crashing during qualifying at Snetterton in June.
Irwin underwent surgery on his pelvis region and his recovery has been quicker than anticipated.
The record 11-time North West 200 Superbike winner had initially targeted Cadwell Park (August 22-24) for his return, but Irwin has been given the all-clear by doctors.
Irwin confirmed the news on social media, writing: “Great news. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon has examined me and reviewed all the radiology and certified me fit for work!
“I spent the afternoon at Nutts Corner Circuit where I set my fastest lap of the year on my training bike!
“Thanks to my team for all their support, my sponsors, the fans and all the people who assisted in my recovery! See you all at Thruxton!”
The 35-year-old is now focused on returning on his PBM Ducati at Thruxton.
Former BSB champion Scott Redding was drafted in as a replacement for Irwin at Knockhill in Scotland in July.
Redding left his Ducati World Superbike ride with the MGM Bonovo Racing Team and later announced he would contest the remainder of the British Superbike Championship.
Redding clinched the team’s first victory of the season in the Sprint race at Brands Hatch last weekend.
Irwin began the season strongly, claiming four podiums in five races before his accident.
The Ulsterman, third in the championship last year, previously said Thruxton would be a good venue for his return.
“Thruxton is maybe a good one to come back for,” Irwin told BBC Sport NI in July.
“It's quite a relaxed track to ride at but whatever one we do come back for it will be because we are medically fit, not just taking chances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.