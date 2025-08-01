Two-time British Superbike Championship runner-up Glenn Irwin is set to make his comeback from injury at next weekend’s sixth round of the series at Thruxton (August 8-10).

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hager PBM Ducati rider has been out of action since crashing during qualifying at Snetterton in June.

Irwin underwent surgery on his pelvis region and his recovery has been quicker than anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The record 11-time North West 200 Superbike winner had initially targeted Cadwell Park (August 22-24) for his return, but Irwin has been given the all-clear by doctors.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin (PBM Ducati) looks set to make his comeback from injury at Thruxton. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Irwin confirmed the news on social media, writing: “Great news. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon has examined me and reviewed all the radiology and certified me fit for work!

“I spent the afternoon at Nutts Corner Circuit where I set my fastest lap of the year on my training bike!

“Thanks to my team for all their support, my sponsors, the fans and all the people who assisted in my recovery! See you all at Thruxton!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old is now focused on returning on his PBM Ducati at Thruxton.

Former BSB champion Scott Redding was drafted in as a replacement for Irwin at Knockhill in Scotland in July.

Redding left his Ducati World Superbike ride with the MGM Bonovo Racing Team and later announced he would contest the remainder of the British Superbike Championship.

Redding clinched the team’s first victory of the season in the Sprint race at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin began the season strongly, claiming four podiums in five races before his accident.

The Ulsterman, third in the championship last year, previously said Thruxton would be a good venue for his return.

“Thruxton is maybe a good one to come back for,” Irwin told BBC Sport NI in July.