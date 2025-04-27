Home Grand Prix joy for Alex Marquez after maiden MotoGP victory at Jerez
His brother Marc, who won the Tissot Sprint race the previous day, crashed out on lap three.
Fabio Quartararo on the Monster Energy Yamaha set Jerez alight, claiming pole for the first time since the 2022 Indonesian GP, making up for the disappointment of crashing out of the Sprint race with a brilliant performance in the Grand Prix.
From pole, the French 2021 World Champion led the race until Alex Marquez, who celebrated his 29th birthday at Jerez, made his move on lap 11.
The Spaniard went on to win by 1.561s from Quartararo, who held off a strong challenge from Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) for his first podium since 2023 in the Indonesian GP.
Marc Marquez rescued a disastrous day, fighting back from the gravel trap to finish 12th. He now lies one point behind Alex in the standings.
“What a race,” said winner Marquez. “I did the perfect move in the perfect moment, and I just tried to have the gap and to try to control it.
"It was a perfect race for me. I controlled the race perfectly, and I’m super happy.”
Quartararo was delighted with second.
“It is incredible to be on the podium, it is something super special, especially as the gap to Alex was not so big,” he said.
"He had something more, and we knew it, but to keep Pecco behind in the race was certainly good. It has been a long time, and I’m super happy to be on the podium at Jerez.”
Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) dominated the Moto2 race to claim his second win of the year and reclaim the lead in the championship from Aron Canet, who only managed eighth.
Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) finished second with Australian Senna Agius bringing the second Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike home in third. Jake Dixon had to settle for ninth.
Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claimed victory in the Moto3 race, his third win of the season, to take over the championship lead. Fellow Spaniard Angel Piqueras (FRINSA - MT Helmets - MSi) finished second, 4.334s adrift with Australian rider Joel Kelso (LEVELUP - MTA) completing the podium. British rider Scott Ogden brought the CIP Green Power KTM home in twelfth.