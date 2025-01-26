Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Kennedy is by far the most successful British Supersport rider ever but the Dubliner has lost none of his desire to continue collecting silverware in 2025.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy secured an unprecedented fifth title last year after spearheading Honda Racing UK’s return to the Supersport class with the new CBR600RR machine, winning 10 races.

The 37-year-old will aim to retain his Supersport crown with Honda this season despite testing the Honda Racing Superbike in Spain as he mulled his options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really enjoyable year and a hard-fought year like most of my years in Supersport, but a really enjoyable one riding the Honda CBR for the factory team,” Kennedy said.

Jack Kennedy won the British Supersport title for a fifth time in 2024. (Photo by David Yeomans Photography).

“We had some great battles throughout the year and I hope I put on a good show for everyone at home and we’re still hungry to do it again.

“My bike wasn’t the strongest at leading and I knew there would be no point in leading because I’d just be passed back in a straight line, so I tried to play my cards close to my chest and it paid off most of the time.

“I think every rider always has a plan in a race but it never really goes to plan and you can’t always work out what a rider is going to do at a certain time, but I obviously just tried to be in the right place at the right time and make the right move, or just be patient like I was a lot of times and wait and made my move at the last second when it really mattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy with how the year went, all the hard work paid off and I look forward to doing it again this year.”

Kennedy tested the Honda Supersport and Superbike alongside each other in late November before deciding to continue in the middleweight class.

He said: “I rode the bike in Spain and I rode my 600 as well. I really enjoy riding the big bikes but it’s just a lot of things behind the scenes, what suits me best, what suits the team best, and what suits everyone best moving forward.

“For me to stay where I am I suppose is what Honda wanted because of the job I do for them and I enjoyed myself this year a lot, and I can’t really look past that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m obviously a family man as well so I have to look at what’s not only best for me, but everybody around me as well.

“I’m happy where I am and I’m going to stay again and hopefully put on another good show this year.”