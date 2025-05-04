Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin withdrawn from opening round of British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park
The Carrickfergus rider sustained a shoulder injury in the incident and will undergo further examination in hospital.
A statement issued by Honda Racing UK on Sunday said: “Following a crash during Official Qualifying 2 for this weekend’s opening round of the 2025 Bennett’s British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, Honda Racing announces the withdrawal of no.18 Andrew Irwin for the remainder of the event.
“Andrew suffered a shoulder injury after falling from his bike and following treatment at the Oulton Park medical centre, he will now be heading to hospital for further checks to identify the full extent of his injuries.”
