Honda Racing rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of the opening British Superbike round at Oulton Park

Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin has withdrawn from the opening round of the British Superbike Championship following a crash in qualifying.

The Carrickfergus rider sustained a shoulder injury in the incident and will undergo further examination in hospital.

A statement issued by Honda Racing UK on Sunday said: “Following a crash during Official Qualifying 2 for this weekend’s opening round of the 2025 Bennett’s British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, Honda Racing announces the withdrawal of no.18 Andrew Irwin for the remainder of the event.

