Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin withdrawn from opening round of British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 4th May 2025, 17:50 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 18:44 BST
Honda Racing rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of the opening British Superbike round at Oulton ParkHonda Racing rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of the opening British Superbike round at Oulton Park
Honda Racing rider Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of the opening British Superbike round at Oulton Park
Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin has withdrawn from the opening round of the British Superbike Championship following a crash in qualifying.

The Carrickfergus rider sustained a shoulder injury in the incident and will undergo further examination in hospital.

A statement issued by Honda Racing UK on Sunday said: “Following a crash during Official Qualifying 2 for this weekend’s opening round of the 2025 Bennett’s British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, Honda Racing announces the withdrawal of no.18 Andrew Irwin for the remainder of the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Andrew suffered a shoulder injury after falling from his bike and following treatment at the Oulton Park medical centre, he will now be heading to hospital for further checks to identify the full extent of his injuries.”

Related topics:Carrickfergus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice