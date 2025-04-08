Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison was in upbeat mood following his first tests of the year in Spain as the English rider builds towards the start of the 2025 road racing season.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison and team-mate John McGuinness clocked up the miles at Monteblanco before travelling on to participate in the official British Superbike test at Navarra in Spain over the weekend.

Harrison took the opportunity to work with all three of his Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machines while 23-time Isle of Man TT winner McGuinness alternated between his Superbike and Superstock machines. The duo also undertook a Metzeler tyre test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison said: “The week as a whole has been really good, we’ve constantly been developing everything and tested so many different bits and pieces, and everything is just getting better and better which is really positive.

Honda Racing UK's Dean Harrison. (Photo by Double Red)

“We had four days at Monteblanco but we lost a day to the weather in the end, so I started the week on the Superstock bike then jumped on the Supersport bike in Monteblanco.

“Then here at Navarra, I spent a day on the Superbike which has been really positive and we’ve got things in a decent window, before getting onto my 600 again.

“We have chipped away all day and gone quicker and quicker even though the weather is getting hotter and hotter and we now have some good direction to work on for Donington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also been busy doing some Metzeler tyre testing which has gone well and the new compound that we have is definitely a big improvement.”

John McGuinness putting the Honda Racing Fireblade through its paces. (Photo by Double Red)

Harrison will be in a much stronger position to start the 2025 road racing campaign than he was in his maiden year with the team after arriving at the North West 200 in 2024 with only his Superstock bike.

At the time, Honda said this was due to ‘challenges in the supply chain regarding parts and materials’.

McGuinness, meanwhile, said he was in a ‘really good place’ after the tests as the 52-year-old embarks on his 31st year of road racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spent six days riding in the last seven which is just so, so great – we’re lucky boys to get the opportunity to do so many miles, and miles make smiles,” said McGuinness.

“To get everyone back together and to be working so well is great because let's face it, it’s a lot of time living in each other's pockets. But everyone is getting on great and working hard.

“We’ve been up, down and round the houses with settings and testing bits and bobs.

“I’ve done a lot of tyre testing too, and it is great to see that Metzeler are putting so much into it and not standing still, because these options that we have tried this weekend have been very good and the new product is strong,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, the bike is great, the bike is competitive and this time last year we hadn’t had much time on the bike so we are in a really good place.