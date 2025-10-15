British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin and Honda Racing have parted company with Ryan Vickers joining the team for 2026.

Ulsterman Irwin first joined Honda Racing in 2019 and clinched his maiden BSB success at Thruxton in his first season.

The 31-year-old finished eighth in the standings and improved the following year to sixth, winning three more races during the Covid-impacted 2020 campaign.

Irwin and Honda split at the end of 2020 but the Carrickfergus man returned to the squad in 2023 for a further three seasons.

“My second term with Honda Racing UK comes to an end after three years,” Irwin said. I think we’ve been pretty unlucky with some big injuries, but in all I’ve enjoyed it, and we’ve achieved some good successes.

“Honda have always given me a fantastic package and a fantastic team around me, and none of it would have been possible without all of the team, not just the actual race team but all the staff in Louth and everyone who plays their part in the background. Most of all to my crew chief, Spider, who has always had my back.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next for Andrew Irwin, but I’m equally excited to see what comes next for Honda Racing.

“I’ll always be a fan and keep them close to my heart.”

Irwin’s return to Honda in 2023 was blighted by an arm injury following a crash in testing at Knockhill, which caused him to miss most of the season.

Last year, he claimed several podium finishes but the Ulster rider suffered a further injury setback this year at the opening round of 2025.

He battled his way back to fitness and secured a trio of podium results at Honda’s home round at Cadwell Park in August.

However, a crash at Donington Park left him requiring surgery for an elbow injury, forcing Irwin out of the final three rounds of the championship.

Neil Fletcher, Honda Racing team principal, said: “Andrew has been a valued team player within the operation at Louth and an important member of the family at Honda Racing for five seasons.

"As we take a new approach to many aspects of the Honda Racing squad for the 2026 BSB season, we have agreed to part company, and thank him for his enormous contribution both on and off the track over five seasons with the team. Together, we achieved multiple wins and podiums on various iterations of Fireblade.

"His professionalism and dedication to his racing is a testament to his character. I know that Andrew will pursue new opportunities and we are sure that he will be back battling at the top of the order.