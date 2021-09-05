Injured Kirkistown rider Andy McAllister 'faces long road to recovery'

Bangor’s Andy McAllister came off in the Superbike race, resulting in a red flag and a lengthy delay.

The NI Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene and the injured rider was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

His brother, John, said that although he had escaped without any head or chest injuries, he was looking at a long recovery period.

“As most of my friends back in N. Ireland are aware, my brother Andy was involved in a serious incident during racing at Kirkistown on Saturday,” he stated in a post on Facebook.

“Good news is he will be ok, no head or chest injuries but a long road to recovery.

“Due to hospital covid restrictions only family can visit, even then it’s very restricted. We know many of you are concerned but please do not attempt to visit the hospital as you will not be permitted in.

“Either Leigh or myself will update you as and when Andy allows it, for now please respect his privacy.

“From our family we ask that no photographs are posted in social media, if anyone has photos of the incident, please forward them to me by private message or WA.

“Thank you to all the Marshals, Medics, First Aid, Officials and the Air Ambulance for the work you did helping my brother, we all thank you.”

Racing in the afternoon at Kirkistown was cut short following the incident, although the Superbike race was rerun in full – with Alastair Seeley claiming a dominant success – with a Classic race bring the action to a close.

Seeley also won the sole Supersport race from British championship rider Scott Swann, with Michael Dunlop in third.