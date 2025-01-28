Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish road racing is set to return to the Republic of Ireland this year for the first time since 2022 after insurance was obtained for several races by the breakaway Road Race Alliance of Ireland.

The organisation, which includes several road racing clubs, split from the governing body in the south - Motorcycling Ireland – last October.

In a statement on Tuesday, the RRAI said the Walderstown, Faugheen 50 and Athea road races would return this year.

It read: “After what seems like an eternity since the last motorcycle races took to the roads here in the Southern Centre, the RRAI are pleased to announce that the organisation has in fact secured an insurance policy to cover several events for 2025.

Michael Sweeney at the Skerries 100 in Co Dublin in 2022. (Photo by Pacemaker Press).

“Ever since the Road Race Clubs took the unenviable decision to leave Motorcycling Ireland last October, diligent work was undertaken by the Clubs to work together under the RRAI umbrella and leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of securing a policy that will result in our sport returning to where it belongs, among the hedges and roads in the Republic.”

The RRAI said three Irish road races would go ahead this year and proclaimed a ‘positive future’ for the sport.

“The work undertaken by the RRAI and the Clubs has resulted in an insurance policy that covers Road Races here in the South, and while there is significant work ahead, we feel that it is wholly achievable.

“At present we can confirm that several road races will take place in 2025: Walderstown, the Faugheen 50, and the return of Athea in Co. Limerick, however we are exploring other events for 2025, and we will update you all in due course with the confirmed dates.

“The future is positive, and it is a time to celebrate, because what was once lost, has been found.”

In Northern Ireland, four road races are scheduled this year, with the Cookstown 100 in April followed by the North West 200 in May and the returning Tandragee 100 – last held in 2022 – in June.