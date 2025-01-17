Isle of Man TT great Michael Dunlop crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for second time in Belfast
Dunlop received the Joey Dunlop silverware at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast after he became the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT races last year.
The Ballymoney man won four races for a second successive year, overtaking his uncle Joey’s 24-year-old record of 26 wins, which had stood since he claimed a final hat-trick in 2000, only weeks before his tragic death in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia.
He also picked up the International Road Racer of the Year award.
Dunlop won both Supersport races at the TT last year on his MD Racing Yamaha and sealed a brace in the Supertwin class on an Italian Paton.
He recorded his fastest-ever TT lap at 135.970mph in the Superbike race, when he was denied victory due to an issue with his visor, which forced him to stop and wiped out his commanding lead.
The 35-year-old’s achievements were honoured at a special reception at Stormont last September, hosted by the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.
Dunlop was also recognised with a homecoming parade in Ballymoney in October, where huge crowds turned out to celebrate his road racing success.
With 29 wins under his belt, Dunlop’s place in the TT history books is assured, but he intends to keep pushing for more trophies at the TT this year and says he is far from finished.
“In this job it’s hard to be recognised and it’s fantastic to be here,” said Dunlop previously at the Stormont reception.
“It’s because of the TT and that’s the long and short of it, and the TT is just a fantastic event.
“To be in the same boat as Joey and break that record left me that I was the best TT rider of all time and that was always the goal that I wanted to achieve.
“The TT is at the stage now where it’s the biggest thing in road racing and you can see the amount of people who go there, so it’s fantastic and they’re doing a great job.
“My goal is to keep winning races now and I’m fortunate that I’ve been very successful at the TT,” he added.
“So I want to keep going and keep winning TTs and the job isn’t getting any easier, but I’m trying to push it to the next level.
“There’s always different goals and if there wasn’t something that you were aiming for then you wouldn’t be doing anything.”
Dunlop was chosen for the top accolade from a shortlist that featured previous winners Glenn Irwin and Jonathan Rea, plus Jack Kennedy, Scott Swann and Eugene McManus.
A total of 13 other awards were presented.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year – UK Circuits: Jack Kennedy
Bayview Hotel Short Circuit Rider of the Year – Irish Circuits: Jonny Campbell
Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year: Sophie Ferguson
Racking Shelving Off-Road Rider of the Year: Jay McCrum
Classic Bike Festival International Road Racer of the Year: Michael Dunlop
Kerr’s Tyres Group Team of the Year: TAS Racing
Pride and Pinion Hall of Fame: Michael Swann
A.McLean Race of the Year: Glenn Irwin, North West 200 Superbike Race 3
IFS Special Recognition Award: Phil Marron
Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year: North West 200
Arbutus Catering Female Trailblazer of the Year: Nicole Lynch
Greenlight King of the Roads: Davey Todd
BSB Breakthrough Award: Scott Swann