One of two iconic Joey Dunlop Honda Superbike machines auctioned for a combined total of more than £200,000 is ‘back home’ in Northern Ireland ‘where it belongs’.

Road racing legend Dunlop’s 1999 Honda RVF750 RC45 – which he rode to one of his most famous victories over David Jefferies on the V&M Yamaha at the Ulster Grand Prix – and a 1998 Formula One and Senior TT-winning Honda RC30 went under the hammer at Bonhams earlier this month with an estimate of £80,000-£100,000 each.

The RC45 was sold for £80,000 (£92,000 including premium), while his Formula One and Senior TT-winning RC30 from 1988 fetched £115,000 (£132,250 including premium).

Both machines were well known to Joey’s supporters and were displayed in his bar in his home town of Ballymoney.

Joey Dunlop on the Honda RC45 during the Ulster Grand Prix in 1999. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Joey’s RC45 has arrived back in Northern Ireland after being delivered by Billy McKinstry’s specialised motorcycle collection and delivery service.

McKinstry has been involved in motorcycle racing for decades and riders including Ivan Lintin, Adrian Archibald and Dean Harrison have rode for his McKinstry Racing team.

On Friday, McKinstry posted pictures on social media of 26-time TT winner Joey’s RC45 with the words “going home again”, followed by a further post of the machine having “arrived to where it belongs” in Northern Ireland.

A series of responses expressed delight that the famous Honda had returned to Northern Ireland, including from former TT winner Johnny Rea, father of six-time World Superbike champion Jonatha, who wrote: “Nice to see it back in N.I. Billy.”

Joey Dunlop and David Jefferies share a joke on the podium after Joey won the main Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in 1999. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Photographer Derek McIntyre, a close friend of Joey’s who travelled far and wide with the Ballymoney man and enjoyed unrivalled access to the five-time Formula One world champion during his racing heyday, added: “Well done Billy, thank you.”

Joey clinched his 24th and final UGP success at Dundrod on the RC45 in 1999 after beating Jefferies and team-mate Iain Duffus, who were riding factory-backed V&M Yamaha R1s.

He continued to race the RC45 up until 2000 and rode the machine at an obscure race meeting in Tallinn in Estonia in July 2000, when he tragically lost his life aged only 48 in a racing accident during the 125cc race.

Joey won the 600cc race in Estonia and triumphed in the 750cc race on the RC45, which is one of the last big bikes he ever raced and won on.

The RC45 and RC30 machines were paraded through Ballymoney town centre in May to mark 25 years since Joey’s passing.

An exclusive collection of 25 machines previously raced by Joey were ridden by his former rivals, team-mates and friends, including World Superbike champions Rea and Carl Fogarty in the special ‘Joey 25’ event, which was organised by Causeway Coast and Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family.

A recipient of the MBE and OBE in recognition of his racing achievements and charitable work, Joey is one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever ambassadors.