Isle of Man TT legend John McGuiness will join current Richardson Stars at Darley champion Charlie Nesbitt in the Hawk Racing team for the Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club’s traditional season finale.

Honda Racing UK rider McGuinness has been a huge supporter of the club’s meeting, where he hasn’t missed a race since 1988 outside of injury or during the Covid pandemic.

Last year, six-time ‘Stars’ winner McGuinness finished fourth overall when he also lined-up on a Honda Fireblade for the Hawk team in a one-off appearance.

Nesbitt – who will return to the Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting this month at Bishopscourt in Co Down in search of a third successive victory – took the aggregate win across the two headline races from Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda), with Ben Luxton (Honda) third ahead of McGuinness.

John McGuinness will make his annual appearance at the Stars of Darley meeting this weekend. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The top four from last year are confirmed for this weekend’s 50th anniversary Stars at Darley races on Saturday and Sunday.

Also entered are Barry Burrell on the Halliwell Jones BMW, Dutchman Jorel Boerboom – who was the highest placed 600cc rider on his debut at the event in 2024 – with G&S Racing team-mate TJ Toms.

The Isle of Man’s Grant Thomson won the John Newbold Trophy last October as the leading Darley Moor Club competitor and will be targeting a repeat.

Headline name McGuinness has stated his aim of continuing to race on in 2026, when the 53-year-old hopes to mark his 30th anniversary of racing at the TT.

The 23-time TT winner was in action in the National Superstock 1000 Championship for Honda Racing UK at Oulton Park last weekend but was ruled out of the race due to an issue with his Fireblade.

McGuinness, who had qualified in 13th place at the Cheshire track, will compete in the final round of the championship at Brands Hatch in Kent from October 17-19.

McGuinness said: “Qualifying was good, we were 13th, so in the right area to come away with some points.

“We’ve had a good weekend, really. Free practice was alright, we qualified alright, the race was looking alright for some more points and then the bike broke.

“We’ve had a technical issue, which sent me back through the field before it gave out completely.

“For me personally, I think I’m riding okay when it’s been a really tricky weekend for everybody with the weather. There are plenty of positives to come out of it.”