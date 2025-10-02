John McGuinness has a big milestone in mind for next year’s Isle of Man TT races as the 23-time winner admits he needs to “keep his speed and fitness up” as he prepares for Honda Racing UK this weekend at Oulton Park.

The Morecambe man will ride in the National Superstock 1000 class as he returns to action in the British Superbike Championship for the first time since Brands Hatch in July.

On that occasion, McGuinness finished inside the points and set a new personal best lap time and the 53-year-old is eager to stay sharp ahead of his 30th anniversary of his TT debut in 2026.

“We were in the points last time out at Brands Hatch and to be honest, at that level, the Superstock championship is really strong, so you’re not hanging about,” McGuinness said.

An emotional John McGuinness with former Honda Racing UK team boss Havier Beltran after the Senior race was cancelled at this year's Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“Oulton Park is my local track, I love it, and I’m looking forward to coming back to the Mother Ship and working with everyone on the team.

“If I want to race next year, which will be my 30th anniversary at the TT, I’ve got to keep chipping away to keep my speed and my fitness up where I need to be.

“Being a local who’s been at the job for a while, it’s always good to be at Oulton and see the sport being well supported by a great set of hearty fans from that part of the world.”

McGuinness claimed a best result of seventh in the Superbike race at the TT in June but was left dejected after the blue riband Senior finale was cancelled due to high winds on the Mountain section.