Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop rides Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 at Jerez World Superbike test
The Italian V-twin was prepared by the Feel Racing Team and is the same Aruba.it Ducati V-twin on which Adrian Huertas clinched the 2024 World Supersport title, reports Italian website MotoSprint.com.
Record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop is weighing up his options as he prepares for another assault on the major road races this year.
Last season, he rode a Triumph Street Triple 765 at the North West 200 and finished third in both Supersport races.
At the TT, he began practice week riding the British Triumph but later switched to his tried and tested Yamaha R6 and won both Supersport races to make it six wins in a row in the class.
Dunlop won four races for the second successive year around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course to surpass his uncle Joey’s record of 26 TT wins in 2024.
He made history with the first 130mph lap on a Supersport machine on his way to victory in 2023.
The Ulsterman was set to ride a Ducati Panigale V4 Superbike on the roads in 2022 for Paul Bird but dramatically pulled out of the deal, citing a lack of testing and preparation. Dunlop was initially due to ride the PBM machine in 2020 but did not have the opportunity after the NW200 and TT were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 35-year-old was crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in Belfast on Friday at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards, where Dunlop also won the International Road Racer of the Year accolade.
