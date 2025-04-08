Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isle of Man TT contender Peter Hickman has implemented a key change for 2025 after making the switch to a new suspension brand.

Hickman and Davey Todd have wrapped up their first official British Superbike test with new team 8TEN Racing at Navarra in Spain.

The TT winners formed their own team to run BMW M1000RR machinery after splitting from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit in a shock development in February.

The duo were running Superstock-spec machinery at the Spanish test because their Superbikes weren't yet ready.

Peter Hickman won the Superbike race at the 2024 Isle of Man TT to equal Mike Hailwood's tally of 14 victories. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Hickman was 11th fastest overall while 2024 National Superstock 1000 champion Todd was 15th quickest.

In a video update, Hickman – who equalled Mike Hailwood’s tally of 14 TT wins in 2024 – confirmed he has made the switch to K-Tech suspension from Ohlins.

“Well, we’ve finished the Navarra BSB test, first official test of the year, and it’s been pretty good,” said Hickman, who is the outright lap record holder at the TT after clocking a 136mph lap on his Superstock machine in 2023.

“We’ve only been riding our ’Stockers; our Superbikes are almost ready, not quite. So, Superstock bikes it was for us, but actually we were a bit closer than what we both expected.

“So, it’s been a really positive weekend for us. No crashes, which is always a bonus.

“But just lots of fast laps. Obviously being on track with the other Superbike riders is a good thing anyway, it keeps us sharp and fast.

“I’ve been trying a lot as well with the K-Tech suspension. That’s a big change for me from the last 10 years to change to K-Tech, and they’ve been really helpful with myself in particular.

“It’s been a step in the right direction for me, a good improvement – I got really good feeling with the bike.”

Todd said he had taken confidence from his performance on his BMW Superstock machine after finishing the test 1.955s down on Glenn Irwin’s overall fastest lap, which he set on the Hager PBM Ducati.

“It’s been a really good one. It’s been a really positive time,” said Todd.

“Coming here without Superbikes to actually being in the mix just riding ’Stock bikes gives us a lot of hope and gives us a lot of excitement for the season ahead.

“It feels like we’re both in a really good place riding-wise.

“To be inside the top 10 [during the two-day test] on a full Superstock bike against all the Superbikes out there, not to mention the fact everyone else has the full team there and we’re actually just been here on our own – a couple of boys to help us change wheels and bits, but here on our own – doing it ourselves in the garage, changing my own wheels and getting my hands dirty.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking experience because my mechanical skills are not fantastic.

“To be doing that and still be where we’ve been on the timesheet, and we’ve not necessarily been looking at the timesheet.

“We’ve just been riding together, picking out a little bit – a few strengths and weaknesses of each other’s, helping each other be fast on track and I think that’s going to really pay off during the season.