Northern Ireland team Mar-Train Racing are preparing for what is sure to be an emotional weekend as they bid a poignant farewell to the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch with McAMS Racing.

Danny Kent returns for this weekend’s last outing of the 2025 championship at the Showdown decider at the Kent circuit on the McAMS Yamaha R1 after missing the previous round at Oulton Park through injury.

Team owners Tim and Sonya Martin will step away from racing after two seasons in the elite BSB class and while it has been a difficult decision to end their involvement, they are “immensely proud” of their achievements.

“Deciding to step away from racing hasn’t been easy, but after many incredible years in the sport, it feels like the right time,” said Tim Martin, who enjoyed almost a decade of racing success from the early days of competing in the Irish Superbike Championship through to winning British Supersport titles in 2013 and 2022 with Stuart Easton and Jack Kennedy respectively.

Mar-Train Racing team owners Tim and Sonya Martin celebrate Danny Kent's British Superbike double on the McAMS Yamaha at Thruxton in August. (Photo by Tim Keeton/Impact Images)

“We’re immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved - from our early days right through to competing at the highest level in BSB.

“None of it would have been possible without the dedication of our riders, crew, sponsors, and supporters who’ve been with us every step of the way.

“This weekend is a chance to celebrate that journey, and hopefully, we can end it on a high.”

Kent clinched the team’s first BSB triumph on the McAMS Yamaha R1 at the Brands Hatch finale in 2024 and delivered two podiums at the same venue earlier this season.

He is currently eighth in the standings but remains in contention for third position overall with three races remaining across the weekend.

“It’s been a really special couple of years with McAMS Racing, and I can’t thank Tim, Sonya, and the whole crew enough for their hard work and support,” said Kent.

“We’ve shared some amazing moments together - especially taking our first win last year and fighting at the front this season.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the bike this weekend after missing Oulton Park.