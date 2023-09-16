Watch more videos on Shots!

The J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki rider, who qualified on pole, wrapped up the championship in style as he led home McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy by 6.1s, with Jonny Campbell completing the rostrum on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

In race two at the Mid-Antrim 150 Club’s meeting, Lynn sealed a big bike double, beating Campbell by 1.416s with Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) in third ahead of McGreevy.

Lynn finished third in the Superbike championship in 2021 behind Alastair Seeley and Ali Kirk before claiming the runner-up spot last year, when Seeley retained his crown on the IFS Yamaha.

The Ballymena made the step up to the Superbike class after winning the Supersport title in three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

He also leads the Supersport standings on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha from McGreevy, who closed the deficit at the top to 30 points after two hard-fought victories on Saturday.

McGreevy prevailed in a close battle in the opening race at Kirkistown to win by only a tenth of a second, with Christian Elkin third on the Dynocentre NI Yamaha, 5.7s back.

In race two, another breathless race unfolded but once again McGreevy came out on top in the sprint to the finish, getting the verdict by 0.150s as they flashed across the line. Luke Johnston was third on the AKR Thomas Bourne Honda, six seconds behind.

Former British Junior Superstock champion McGreevy has closed Lynn’s advantage to 30 points with four races remaining.

McGreevy was celebrating a four-timer after he extended his lead in the Supertwin championship, winning both races on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

He won the first race by eight seconds from Aaron Spence (WG Racing Aprilia) and had 16 seconds in hand over Kris Duncan (Aprilia) in race two.

Dungannon schoolboy Jack Burrows won the Moto3 title after a double on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda, twice beating Stephen McAdoo.

Ruben Sherman-Boyd was a double winner in the Supersport 300 class while Joe Loughlin won both Lightweight Supersport races.