The first round of the Ulster Open motocross championship at St. Johns Point saw top British championship riders Jason Meara, Martin Barr, Glenn McCormick and Stuart Edmonds produce some fantastic racing at the front in the Jet Products Yamaha Expert class.

McCormick on the Chambers MX2 KTM was fastest in practice but it was Meara (MX1 Moto-Cycle GasGas) who ended the day unbeaten.

Ivan Kerr, from Letterkenny, on the Kerr Steel Honda got the hole-shot in race one before Barr (Apico Honda) took over the lead by turn 3 on opening lap.

The Ballyclare rider, still suffering from his previous week’s big crash at Hawkstorne Park, pulled away at the front before McCormick closed the gap and challenged for the lead.

Jason Meara claimed the Experts overall at St. John's Point. (Photo by Kenny Gardner)

The Glenoe man slipped off at turn 2 before remounting and passing Barr for second, who had been caught and passed by Meara.

In race two McCormick led on the opening two laps, before a stone dislodged the chain on his KTM dropping him to seventh. Edmonds on the Seca Racing Tm450 took over at the front for the next three laps.

Meara, who again made a slow start caught and passed the Dubliner, opening up a 4.627s advantage by the chequered flag. Barr finished third with McCormick in fourth.

It was Meara who claimed his treble in the eight-lap sprint race. The racing was tight for much of the race between the top four of Edmonds, McCormick, Barr and Meara after the Loughbrickland rider hit the front on lap six he went on to win with nearly five seconds to spare over McCormick.

Martin Barr (50) and Glenn McCormick (337) in action at St.John's Point. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

“Three wins from three starts - I couldn’t ask for much more,” said Meara.

“My starts were not really that good and I just took my time on the opening three or four laps. Even when the front guys were pulling a bit of a gap I didn’t panic as I knew I had a bit of pace to push after them. I’m pleased with how the day went.”

McCormick was satisfied with his performance against the more powerful 450 machines.

"Claiming three second places on the Chambers 250 KTM against the more powerful 450s was a big confidence boost,” he said.

David Anderson claimed the overall victory in the Semi Experts class. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

"I didn’t make great starts and in race one the crash and stalling the bike didn’t help. I led race two until the chain came off and in race three I got the hole-shot before running wide at turn1.

"I had to ride at 110% against the 450s and I do think I could have won races but I’ve had a good day.”

Barr claimed his third podium finish with Edmonds in fourth.

Barr reckoned that he probably should not have raced.

“I promised the Knock Club that I would and didn’t want to let them down but halfway through race one I was struggling,” he said.

"When Jason and Glenn caught me I just used my head and let them go. To come home with three third places and not be at the top of my game was okay.”

Newtownards rider Alex Jellie was the overall winner of the Stephen Russell Moto-X MX2 Clubman class while Andrew Boyd claimed the Robinson Concrete/Strait Contracts MX1 Clubman overall.