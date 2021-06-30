Jason Meara toasts clean sweep at Loughbrickland

With 152 riders lining up over the day’s racing the on-track action was hot and heavy.

The best MX1 line-up this year saw Jason Meara, racing on his home track, claim the overall with three wins on the Phoenix Tools Apico Kawasaki.

Runner-up was Newtownards’ Luke Smith on the MSR Watt motorcycles Kawasaki with Lisburn’s Richard Bird third on the AllmotoYamaha.

Jason Meara took the overall in the MX1 Experts while his brother Jack did the same in the B/W85. The rest of the family Ollie, father Ceril and mum Breda joined in the celebrations at the Ulster championship meeting at Loughbrickland

Fast-starting Glenn McCormick on the Chambers Husqvarna had three ‘holeshots’ but a crash in race three ruined his podium chances.

“It was a last minute decision to race at Loughbrickland,” he said. “All in all it was a decent day and my starts were good.

“Jason knew every bump on the track and was riding good. After two second places I had a slow crash at the chicane in race three, twisted the handlebars and pulled in.”

Overall winner Meara said: “I had a great day, qualifying fastest and three race wins from three starts.

“It was my home track and I grew up practicing on so it was strange to race there but I really enjoyed it. I would really like to say a massive well done to the SDMCC for their efforts the track was outstanding and the event run like clock work.”

Jack Meara kept up the family winning ways taking the overall win in the B/W 85 class ahead of Markuss Kalnins.

Ben McConville was the S/W 85 overall winner with Caleb Ross winning the Autos.

Southern riders Ben Atkinson and Kole Nally took the overall in the 65 Cadet and Junior classes respectively.

Colin Ross was the MX2 winner while Niall Cregan was the semi expert MX2 winner. Ivan Kerr was the overall winner in the semi expert MX1.

Hillsborough’s Alex Henderson took two wins and a second to Jake Farrelly to claim the overall in the youth intermediate class.

Elsewhere, Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin and Omagh’s Lewis Spratt were in action at round two of the Scottish championship at the weekend.

Irwin was the overall winner of the youth rookie class with three wins and a fifth while Spratt had three wins and a second for his overall in the S/W85 class.

