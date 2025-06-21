“I feel that there is a vendetta from some small minded people to make sure I’m not on the grid.”

Jeremy McWilliams says he has made the “difficult decision” to step back from competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship following “ongoing differences” with the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland.

McWilliams and the J McC Racing Team were absent from Saturday’s meeting at Kirkistown in Co Down.

The former MotoGP star and 250 Grand Prix race winner posted an open letter to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on June 9, when McWilliams said it had “become apparent” that he was not welcome to race in the USBK series.

The 61-year-old Ulsterman highlighted several gripes, including that he was initially excluded from competing at the recent Belfast and District Club’s round at Kirkistown on June 7 after being told he was “too late” to have his racing kit checked by officials at the technical control garage.

Jeremy McWilliams is a former MotoGP star and 250 Grand Prix race winner. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

In his post on social media, McWilliams stated: “My team arrived at 8am on Saturday morning [June 7] and proceeded to have the JMCC Racing bikes taken to technical control.

“By 8.30 the bikes were passed and I then I walked up to tech control garage with my documents, wearing my helmet, leathers, boots gloves etc. To find that the shutters had been closed at 08.30.

“There are 7/8 of us attempting to complete the necessary checks, but unable to enter the technical control building.”

McWilliams added that the scrutineering team had “made the decision to exclude anyone from competing that was not checked by 08.30”.

Jeremy McWilliams on the J McC Racing Ducati at Kirkistown in Co Down on June 7. (Photo by Derek Wilson Photography)

McWilliams said that he and other competitors missed their qualifying sessions while club and control team officials participated in “two hours of meetings” after he and other competitors asked how the situation could be resolved.

He added: “As this went on, most of us missed our qualifying sessions. Then after most had missed our qualifying sessions, they said ok we can do your kit now and you’ll have to start at [the] back of your respective grids. Just a reminder to us who call the shots.”

McWilliams finished as the runner-up in the wet race despite starting from the rear of the Supersport Pro group on the fourth row.

He was left further frustrated when he was unable to start the second Supersport race when the pit exit gate was closed after his team had made tyre changes to suit the mixed conditions.

“Literally as I rolled up to it they closed the access to the pit exit,” McWilliams said. “The rider in front wasn’t half way up pit lane and that was that. I was told, you’re not going.”

The three-time North West 200 winner added that he feels there is a “vendetta” against him.

“It has become apparent that I’m not welcomed to race in USBK anymore, for whatever reason,” McWilliams said.

“I feel that there is a vendetta from some small minded people to make sure I’m not on the grid.”

McWilliams also highlighted a crash that involved 14-year-old Ciara Cahoon, claiming she had to pick up her own machine as marshals looked on, and that the race was restarted while “she and approximately 6/7 track Marshalls were still on track”.

In response, the MCUI (UC) issued a statement on June 19, when the body claimed that “one competitor has consistently turned up late and expects the scrutineers to carry out the check especially for him”.

The statement said: “Every event has regulations which are supplementary to the MCUI General Competition Rules and Standing Regulations.

“Within these supplementary regulations there are times for various departments to complete tasks to enable the events to run smoothly and on time.

“One such department is Technical Control which within Scrutineering takes place between the opening and closing time published in the event regulations.

“These times are agreed to be adhered to by every competitor entering events and signs the entry form agreeing to the terms, conditions and contract set out in the regulations.

“Over the past 12-18 months, one competitor has consistently turned up late and expects the scrutineers to carry out the check especially for him. Every event across the world has set times for attending technical control and if you miss them without reasonable cause, you cannot take part.”

The statement said scrutineers enforced “the times set out in the regulations” on June 7, “leaving several competitors without technical control being completed”.

It added: “This included the same competitor who had been abusing the system and states himself that he went to technical control at 8:30am.

“The MCUI (UC) do not condone the action on the day of the panel but understand the frustration of the members.”

In relation to McWilliams missing the second Supersport race when the gate was closed on the dummy grid, the MCUI said there was a “strict protocol” in place following an incident several years ago.

The statement said: “At Kirkistown circuit events we now have a strict protocol for when riders leave the dummy grid for their sighting lap, if you don’t leave in time the gate will shut.

“This is the result of an accident a couple of years ago, when a rider got out late and created a series of events causing an accident on the start grid and an injury claim made against the MCUI (UC).”

The MCUI noted McWilliams’ comments regarding the crash involving Ciara Cahoon and said they would be “investigated thoroughly and recommendations made when the final report is completed”.

Following the MCUI’s response, McWilliams said he hoped to be able to “return to support and enjoy grassroots racing at home” in the future.

“In light of the content of that statement and ongoing differences, I have made the difficult decision to step back for now,” he said.

“As much as I would like to remain involved, the current organisational atmosphere has unfortunately taken away the enjoyment I’ve always found in competing at local events, the fun aspect has always been the main reason I’ve continued to participate at home.

“Despite the overwhelming support I’ve received, I will not be attending the Hillsborough Club meeting at Kirkistown tomorrow.