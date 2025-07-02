“Things change and the sport has had to change, but those days were definitely some of the best.”

​​Bill Kennedy says the accessibility of Joey Dunlop and the ‘Armoy Armada’ to their fans in the golden era of Irish road racing in the seventies helped them become household names in Ulster.

Wednesday (July 2) marked the 25th anniversary of Ulster motorcycling icon Joey’s death in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia.

Kennedy, whose brother and Armada member, Frank, lost his life following a crash at the North West 200 in 1979, also says the ability of Joey and rivals like ‘Dromara Destroyer’ Ray McCullough to win on the biggest stages at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix ‘was a big reason for their popularity’.

“The fact that people were able to go and watch a local hero winning those big races as well as the wee Irish road races was a big draw,” said Kennedy, who is a former Clerk of the Course at the Armoy Road Races.

Bill Kennedy with Jim Dunlop, the only surviving member of the Armoy Armada at the Dark Hedges in Stranocum, Co Antrim in 2009. The pair are pictured with Mervyn Robinson and Frank Kennedy's race bikes. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“I think one of the big reasons why they were so popular is because before they came along, you had to go back to 1965 when a local rider was winning at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, like Dick Creith.

“It was all dominated by the English riders until Mervyn (Robinson), Joey and Ray McCullough came along and they were able to beat the likes of Tony Rutter and Phil Read.

“In the Armada days, Joey, Frank and Mervyn went to the races in a van and people were able to come around, shake their hands and have a chat with them.

“But things have changed today and riders have their big motorhomes and are working inside these big awnings.

Joey Dunlop on his way to victory on the RC45 Honda at the Ulster Grand Prix in 1999. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“Some of the big riders do still have time for the fans today but I don’t think that connection between the rider and fan isn’t the same, especially at the short circuits. I think that interaction is very important.”

Kennedy recalls the camaraderie between the Armoy Armada members in those carefree days in the seventies, when Irish road racing was as much about the craic as it was about winning.

“While they all wanted to win, I think they got more satisfaction and more fun out of their racing back then,” he said.

“I’m not saying they didn’t take it seriously because they did, but they always had time for each other and to help each other out. They would have been in and out of each other’s garages throughout the week before they went racing and there was so much good, friendly rivalry, banter and fun.

“Things change and the sport has had to change, but those days were definitely some of the best.”

Kennedy experienced the inherent dangers of road racing first-hand after Frank died from the injuries he sustained at the North West 200.

Of the original Armada group, only Jim Dunlop is alive today, with Frank, Mervyn Robinson and Joey all dying at the hands of the sport they loved.

And while Kennedy accepts that it is impossible to make the sport safe, he says is it vital that everything possible is done to mitigate the risks involved.

“It’s very sad for any family to lose someone but this was their chosen sport, they loved it and wanted to do it,” he said.

“I think that the onus is on promoters to always be doing the utmost to make it as safe as it possibly can be. Nobody knows better than I do that you’ll never make it safe, but I know that over the years there have been big improvements.

“The problem now is that each time there is a fatality, it’s a big blow for racing and it also puts other riders off coming into road racing.