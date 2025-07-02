​World Superbike king Jonathan Rea credits Joey Dunlop for putting Northern Ireland on the global motorcycling map.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rea’s family name is inextricably linked with the early career of the legendary Ballymoney rider, with his grandfather, John, sponsoring Joey under the Rea Racing banner.

In a successful partnership, Joey claimed his first two Isle of Man TT wins on the Rea Racing Yamahas in the 1977 Jubilee and 1980 Classic races before he caught the eye of the big factory teams such as Suzuki and Honda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015, when Rea won the first of his record five successive World Superbike crowns for Kawasaki, he donned original helmets belonging to Joey – a five-time Formula One world champion between 1982-86 – and fellow Ulsterman Brian Reid, who won back-to-back Formula Two world titles in 1985 and ’86.

Jonathan Rea donned an original helmet belonging to Joey Dunlop as a special tribute when he won his first World Superbike title in 2015. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

It was a thoughtful tribute to Northern Ireland’s last motorcycling world champions before him, and Rea said it had been a “cool moment” to honour their achievements almost three decades earlier.

“It was a really cool moment to honour them and also Joey’s family,” he told the News Letter previously. “It was my moment, but it was important for me in that moment that I respected the people who had paved the way for me really.

“There had been such a big gap since we last had a motorcycling world champion when I won my first title in 2015, and for me it was about being proud of where I come from and because we are steeped in motorcycling history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure it was really cool for Brian because he watched the race and he sent me a really nice text afterwards. The helmets were actually their genuine helmets, not replicas, and it did take some organising on the slowing down lap, but it was really cool to have the pictures of that afterwards.

Joey Dunlop enjoying the Isle of Man TT in 2000. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

“Joey really paved the way for motorcycling here in Northern Ireland and although I’m doing it now on the circuits, Joey’s 26 TT wins are probably top of his CV, even though he won his five Formula One World Championships.”

At the time of Joey’s tragic death in 2000, Rea was only a 12-year-old schoolboy, but he feels it was Joey’s humble and quiet nature that endeared him to so many fans around the world.

“Of course I was only a young boy growing up when Joey was racing, but what I know about Joey now, he seemed so humble and people liked that. I think because he was a quiet achiever, people had his back,” said Rea. “You can have charismatic champions or flamboyant champions, but Joey was the people’s champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think because people could level with him because he didn’t pretend to be a huge star – he just got on with his business.

“I think people were quite drawn to that I guess and I can’t say I had that perception back in the day because I was too young to see him that way. It’s hard for me to remember as far back as then but that’s the aura he had and my dad would tell me how he just got on with things quietly in his own way.

“But obviously you don’t get to where Joey did or achieve what he did without having a bit of determination and ruthlessness as well. He obviously worked very hard at achieving what he did and putting everything in place.

“Certainly, it would be cool to go back and see exactly how he did it, knowing what I do now…in terms of what it makes to win at world championship level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rea – the most successful rider in World Superbike history with six consecutive titles between 2015 and 2020 – said there would ever be one Joey.

Speaking before Joey’s nephew Michael surpassed his record of 26 TT wins, Rea said: “There’s only one Joey Dunlop but records are made to be broken. There’s no telling if his 26 TT wins will ever be broken or the records he set along his career, but there will only be one Joey Dunlop – there won’t be anyone who has that aura or leaves their mark on the sport like Joey did, I don’t think.

“Perhaps because of the family connection there’s a part of me hopes that they can keep that record, or perhaps Michael can carry on the family name.