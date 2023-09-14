Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday morning, a statement from Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing said that after announcing the deal on August 9, ‘upon reflection we have decided that it is in both of our interests to end our partnership’.

The statement added: “We brought Mike from a relatively unknown rider in Irish road racing to a Superbike winner and podium finisher at the Isle of Man TT, this shows our calibre as a team and Mike’s as a rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for Mike’s efforts when riding with us and wish him well with his future venture.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Browne celebrates winning the Enkalon Trophy with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team at Bishopscourt in April

“Mike’s departure obviously marks the start of an exciting new opportunity for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing and our 2024 plans will be announced in due course.”

Browne was set to compete in four more events for the Ulster team before the end of this year, including the Gold Cup at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough, several of the remaining Ulster Superbike rounds and the Macau Grand Prix in November, where the 33-year-old was poised to make his debut.

However, the final road race of a depleted season at Armoy at the end of July was his last outing on the Burrows machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Browne will run his own set-up in 2024 under the tutelage of former two-time Isle of Man TT winner Eddie Laycock, who prepared the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250 machines that Browne rode to victory in the Lightweight class at the Manx Grand Prix in 2022 and again in August.

Speaking to the News Letter, team boss Burrows said: “I probably didn’t expect to be sitting in this situation but we wish Mike all the best and a safe future ahead.

“For Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, obviously I have to look at the future and I have options already on the table; I’m going to study those carefully and speak to the individuals concerned over the next couple of days and weeks ahead, and try and make the right choice for the team and sponsors.

“When one door closes, another one opens and there will now be a new challenge ahead, but we will face up to that and do the best we can for the team as always.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next year we have a bit of a change in direction because Jack [Burrows’ son] will be competing in the British Talent Cup.

“But whoever we bring onboard next will probably have an opportunity to do some British championship racing alongside the roads next year,” he added.

“To be competitive at the TT, it seems more and more important to be getting some time in the British championship to be able to get to the sharp end.

“Things are up in the air at the moment but we will take it step by step and see what unfolds, but the team will be on the grid again in 2024 – that’s for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne signed for Burrows in 2020 but opportunities were limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, although he did win the Open Superbike race at Cookstown in 2021 for his maiden success in the class on the roads.

He was hampered the following season after a crash at Cookstown left him with two broken ankles, but Browne still claimed the Irish Supersport title.

This year, he impressed on his debut at the North West 200, becoming the second fastest newcomer ever behind Englishman Richard Cooper.

Browne also earned a maiden podium at the TT, finishing as the runner-up in the first Supertwin race behind Michael Dunlop in June.