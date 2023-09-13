Mike Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing in 'amicable' split one month after agreeing 2024 deal
Cork man Browne joined the team in 2020 and made his belated debut at the Cookstown 100 in September of that year, which was the only Irish road race held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A team statement read: “Burrows Engineering/RK Racing and Mike Browne have come to the amicable decision to part ways in 2024.
“After agreeing a deal for 2024, upon reflection we have decided that it is in both of our interests to end our partnership.
“We brought Mike from a relatively unknown rider in Irish road racing to a Superbike winner and podium finisher at the Isle of Man TT, this shows our calibre as a team and Mike’s as a rider.
“We are grateful for Mike’s efforts when riding with us and wish him well with his future venture.
“Mike’s departure obviously marks the start of an exciting new opportunity for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing and our 2024 plans will be announced in due course.”
Browne made eye-catching progress in the Ulster team, winning the Open Superbike race at Cookstown in 2021 on John Burrows’ Suzuki GSX-R1000 for his maiden success in the class on the roads.
A crash at the Co Tyrone meeting last year April him out of the North West 200 and hampered his prospects at the Isle of Man TT, although Browne secured his maiden success around the Mountain Course later in the year at the Manx Grand Prix, when he won the Lightweight race on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250.
Fully fit this season, he won the Supersport and Moto3 races at the Cookstown 100 and impressed on his debut at the North West 200, becoming the second fastest newcomer ever behind Englishman Richard Cooper.
Browne also claimed a maiden podium at the TT in the first Supertwin race riding Graeme Hanna’s Paton for Burrows’ team and clinched the runner-up spot at Armoy in the ‘Race of Legends’ in the wet in July, when he also finished on the rostrum in the Supersport class and set a new lap record on his way to victory in the Moto3 race.
The 33-year-old was a winner again in the Lightweight race at the Manx GP in August.
Browne also enjoyed some impressive results on the domestic short circuit scene, winning the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at the beginning of the year and claiming the Neil Robinson Trophy in July at Bishopscourt.
