John McGuinness said it was an “honour” to ride Joey Dunlop’s original RC45 Honda at the final Joey 25 Celebration parade laps on Sunday at the GO Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner attended the final day of the festival after being offered the chance to ride Joey’s iconic machine by the Dunlop family.

McGuinness was Joey’s last Honda team-mate in 2000 and stood alongside the Ballymoney legend on the podium after Joey won the Formula 1 TT, a few weeks before he was killed while racing in Estonia.

The Joey 25 Celebration has been commemorating the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing a quarter-of-a-century ago.

Thousands turned out for a special day of events in Ballymoney in May, when 25 of Joey’s original racing bikes were paraded through the town by many of his former rivals, team-mates and friends, including World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea.

McGuinness missed the event in Ballymoney as he was preparing for the start of practice week at the Isle of Man TT.

However, he seized the chance to spin a few laps of the famous RC45 on Sunday.

“I sort of missed the RC45 era,” McGuinness said.

“I was on a 500 V-Twin Honda and then I went to an SP-1 in 2000 when I was Joey’s last team-mate.

“I always wanted to ride one and they’re small – they’re quite a cramped thing. It ran beautifully but I was under strict instructions to bring it back in one piece!

“It’s the first time I’ve been here [at Bishopscourt] since 2008 and it’s fantastic, and looking around the grid here, the stories they could tell is amazing.

“There’s 250s I raced alongside with Joey and I raced against Joey on his RC45, but I only ever saw the back of it!

“This has reminded me of the ’99 Senior TT,” McGuinness added.

“I was number five and Joey was number six, and he caught me on the second lap and I followed him around the rest of the lap and learned so much, and then I went on to be his team-mate in 2000.

“The sun is shining, there’s lots of people here, there’s a great turnout and it’s a great day, so I’m really enjoying it.”

McGuinness said he was in a “sweet spot” in his career, with the English rider still competing at the major road races alongside fulfilling an ambassadorial role for Honda Racing UK.

“I’m having a great time, dashing around everywhere, doing some riding and some ambassador stuff for Honda, so I’m in a really sweet spot for a fat, 52-year-old man – I’m really happy,” he said.

“It’s an honour and a really cool thing to ride Joey’s original RC45 here.

“Just to listen to that machine is pretty iconic and I had some great races against that machine in 1999.