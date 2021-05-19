Jonathan Rea aiming to ‘start strong’ in World Superbike opener

The Kawasaki rider will begin the defence of his title at Motorland Aragon as the series commences in Europe following the cancellation of the traditional curtain-raiser at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea has been in impressive form on the new ZX-10RR Superbike, which features engine, chassis and aerodynamic enhancements, and dipped under the pole lap record at Aragon in his final pre-season test to put down a marker going into round one.

“I am super-excited to go racing again because it feels like last season was so long ago,” said the 34-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rea has been in impressive form on the new Kawasaki during testing.

“We have had some really good testing recently, where I have felt good with the bike and it is going to be so nice to get on track with everybody else to understand where we are.

“Aragon is a track we have very happy memories of after last year,” added Rea, who won three times at the Spanish track in 2020, which hosted two of the six championship rounds.

“We were able to be strong in the Motorland weekend and the following Teruel round. The target is to start this year strong and try to build some momentum into the season.”

The championship starts with back-to-back weekends, with Estoril in Portugal hosting the second round from May 28-30, but Rea has welcomed the challenge as he bids to hit the ground running.

“It is going to be a tough couple of weeks in succession with two back-to-back rounds, but kick-starting the racing into action at Aragon is great because we just finished testing there,” he said.

“I have a good feeling with the bike – the new Ninja ZX-10RR is definitely a step forward from last year. I am super-excited about it and I feel ready.”

Rea could also reach a major milestone this weekend, when one more win would secure his 100th WSBK victory.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe