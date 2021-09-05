Jonathan Rea declared winner of Superpole race after Razgatlioglu penalty

Following an intense battle on the final lap, it was Razgatlioglu who nosed ahead to cross the line 0.3s ahead of the six-time World Superbike champion.

However, Razgatlioglu was later demoted one place to second position following a review by the race stewards, handing Northern Ireland rider Rea his ninth win of the season.

Turkish ace Razgatlioglu won race two from Rea on Sunday to complete a double after he also triumphed over the reigning champion in Saturday’s race, but the 24-year-old has been denied a maiden career hat-trick in World Superbike following his infringement in the Superpole race.

Jonathan Rea was promoted to first place in the Superpole race at Magny-Cours in France after Toprak Razgatlioglu received a penalty for exceeding the track limits.