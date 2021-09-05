Jonathan Rea declared winner of Superpole race after Razgatlioglu penalty

Jonathan Rea has been declared the winner of the Superpole race at Magny-Cours in France after Toprak Razgatlioglu received a penalty for exceeding the track limits.

By Kyle White
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 3:10 pm

Following an intense battle on the final lap, it was Razgatlioglu who nosed ahead to cross the line 0.3s ahead of the six-time World Superbike champion.

However, Razgatlioglu was later demoted one place to second position following a review by the race stewards, handing Northern Ireland rider Rea his ninth win of the season.

Turkish ace Razgatlioglu won race two from Rea on Sunday to complete a double after he also triumphed over the reigning champion in Saturday’s race, but the 24-year-old has been denied a maiden career hat-trick in World Superbike following his infringement in the Superpole race.

After eight rounds, he leads Rea by seven points as the championship moves to Catalunya in Barcelona from September 17-19.